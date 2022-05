Marchenko penned a two-year, entry-level deal with Columbus on Monday.

Marchenko saw a slight dip in production this year as he managed just 20 points in 39 games for KHL club SKA St. Petersburg. Still, the 21-year-old winger, who was selected by the organization in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, should be expected to compete for a spot on the Opening Night roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign.