Marchenko (upper body) has been skating on his own, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Marchenko is expected to skate again Sunday but not participate in the team's practice. Although the 25-year-old is on track to miss his fourth straight game Monday when the Blue Jackets play in New Jersey, he might be on track to return for Thursday's clash against Detroit. Marchenko has eight goals and 22 points in 22 appearances this season. Luca Pinelli might lose his spot on the top six once Marchenko is healthy.