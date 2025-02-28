Marchenko scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Marchenko has three goals, two assists and eight shots on net over three games since returning from a broken jaw. The 24-year-old winger hasn't missed a beat and has returned to the top line. He's now got career highs in all of the major scoring categories -- he's at 24 goals, 36 assists and 16 power-play points. He's added 152 shots on net and a plus-34 rating through 56 appearances. Marchenko could push for the 80-point mark by the end of the season, and his continued success on offense will be critical for the Blue Jackets' hopes of snagging a playoff spot.