Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Marchenko has six goals and three assists over his last eight outings, getting on the scoresheet in seven of those games. He brought the Blue Jackets back within a goal in the third period, but the comeback push fell short. The 25-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 35 points, 123 shots on net, 33 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 39 appearances, mainly in a top-line role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets another goal Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores twice vs. Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Strikes on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets another goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores in return•