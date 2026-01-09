Marchenko scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Marchenko has six goals and three assists over his last eight outings, getting on the scoresheet in seven of those games. He brought the Blue Jackets back within a goal in the third period, but the comeback push fell short. The 25-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 35 points, 123 shots on net, 33 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 39 appearances, mainly in a top-line role.