Marchenko scored his second NHL goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

He got Columbus on the board early in the second period, taking a slick cross-ice feed from Cole Sillinger and wiring the puck past Brian Elliott, but it was all the offense the Blue Jackets could muster. Both of Marchenko's goals have come in the last three games, and the 22-year-old appears to be acclimating quickly to the top level after an impressive run at AHL Cleveland to begin his first North American campaign.