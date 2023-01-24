Marchenko scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Marchenko converted on a Johnny Gaudreau pass at 9:04 of the second period to get the Blue Jackets on the board. The goal snapped a six-game point drought for Marchenko. He's at 10 goals through 24 contests, but he has yet to discover a playmaking touch -- he doesn't have an assist. The rookie winger has added 43 shots on net, 20 hits, 17 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating.