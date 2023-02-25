Marchenko scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
The rookie continues to be the purest sniper in the league this season. Marchenko has an impressive 16 goals through his first 36 NHL games, but he's added only one helper to his ledger. The 22-year-old did have eight goals and 11 assists in 16 AHL games this year prior to his promotion, so his scoring should eventually balance itself out a bit, but for now Marchenko appears to be taking full advantage of an assignment alongside playmaking winger Johnny Gaudreau.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets two power-play goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores first career hat trick•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores power-play goal Friday•