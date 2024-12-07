Marchenko produced an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Marchenko helped out on a Damon Severson tally. The assist prevented Marchenko from suffering his first three-game slump of the year. The winger was down on the second line amid a lineup shuffle, but his power-play role remains intact. He's now at 10 goals, 15 assists, 63 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-13 rating over 26 appearances as a breakout star of the Blue Jackets' surprisingly effective offense.