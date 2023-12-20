Marchenko scored three goals, the first on the power play and the last the eventual game-winner, in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Sabres.

The 23-year-old winger produced a natural hat trick, potting his first tally with 12 seconds left in the first period on a highlight-reel shot between his legs with his back to Buffalo goalie Devon Levi. Marchenko then struck twice more in a 22-second span midway through the second to give Columbus a 5-1 lead. He's lit the lamp four times in the last two games and nine times in the last 14 dating back to Nov. 22, and Marchenko's piled up an impressive 34 tallies through his first 90 career NHL games.