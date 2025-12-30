Marchenko scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Marchenko has four goals and 12 shots over his last three games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 30 points, 104 shots on net, 30 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 34 appearances this season. He's a bit behind the pace that saw him generate 31 goals and 74 points over 79 appearances in 2024-25, but he remains a highly productive part of the Blue Jackets' top six.