Marchenko scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Marchenko has scored in consecutive contests since returning from a knee injury. The winger is up to 10 goals and 24 points through 24 outings this season as he continues to impress in a top-line role. He's added 73 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating while averaging a career-high 19:03 of ice time.