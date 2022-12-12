Marchenko found the back of the net in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against the Kings.

Marchenko got the scoring started at 6:44 of the first period. It was his first NHL goal and point in his fourth contest. He's done great in the AHL this season, recording eight markers and 19 points in 16 games. However, the 22-year-old logged just 11:08 of ice time Sunday, and he entered the game averaging 12:11 with Columbus. Unless his role with the Blue Jackets grows, Marchenko shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.