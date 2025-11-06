Marchenko scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Marchenko got the Blue Jackets on the board at 6:57 of the first period. The 25-year-old forward doesn't typically receive significant penalty-killing minutes -- he was on the ice at the tail end of the Flames' first power play when he got his goal, which was the first shortie of his career. Marchenko has a goal and five assists during a six-game point streak, and he's at six goals, 13 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 13 appearances this season.