Marchenko scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Marchenko has three goals and seven helpers over his last 10 outings. The winger put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-0 in the first period, but that lead was no match for the Hurricanes' relentless offense in the middle frame. Marchenko is closing in on a third straight 20-goal campaign to open his career -- he has 19 tallies, 52 points, 138 shots on net and a plus-28 rating across 49 appearances.