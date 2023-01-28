Marchenko scored two power-play goals in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Marchenko continues to enjoy the Blue Jackets' current road trip -- he has four tallies over his last three games, and three of them have come on the power play. He was the only Columbus skater to solve Collin Delia in Friday's loss. Marchenko has 13 goals, including six on the power play, through 26 outings this season. He's added 48 shots on net, 20 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating, but he still has yet to notch an assist.