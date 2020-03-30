Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: NHL debut not coming soon
Marchenko signed a contract extension with St. Petersburg SKA earlier in the year that will keep him in the KHL through the 2021-22 season, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Taken in the second round of the 2018 draft by Columbus, Marchenko is still only 19 years old and has plenty of development to do, but for now it will take place outside the Jackets' system. He scored seven goals and 16 points in 31 games this season for St. Petersburg, which set a franchise record for an under-20 player. If he does ever make his way to North America, Marchenko could make an immediate impact as a top-six winger given his blend of size, speed and skill.
