Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Not expected back Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko (upper body) has been skating on his own, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Saturday.
Marchenko is expected to be on the ice for another solo skate Sunday, but it's unclear when he will resume practices. Although the 25-year-old is slated to miss his fourth straight game against New Jersey on Monday, he might be on track to return for Thursday's clash against Detroit. Marchenko has eight goals and 22 points in 22 appearances this season. Luca Pinelli might lose his spot on the top six once Marchenko is healthy.
