Marchenko notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Marchenko helped out on an Erik Gudbranson tally in the first period. With just three points over 10 appearances in March, Marchenko has had a rough month despite sticking in a middle-six role with power-play time. He's at 34 points, 163 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 67 appearances. While there's been obvious growth in his game this season, he still has some room for improvement with consistency.