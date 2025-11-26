Marchenko (upper body) will miss out against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchenko will miss his second consecutive game. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old winger was mired in an eight-game goal drought while also going pointless in his last three outings. Despite the slumps, Marchensko should still be capable of reaching the 30-goal mark for the second straight year, assuming his injury doesn't turn into a long-term problem.