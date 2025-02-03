Marchenko underwent surgery Monday for a broken jaw, will be out indefinitely and was placed on injured reserve.
Marchenko was injured when he was hit by an errant puck on the bench during Sunday's clash with Dallas. The team's update didn't provide a specific recovery timeline, but the 24-year-old winger should probably be expected to miss between 6-8 weeks due to his broken jaw. In the meantime, Mathieu Olivier could be shifted into a top-six role.
