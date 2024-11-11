Marchenko scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Marchenko earned his fifth multi-point effort of the year, but it was his first since Oct. 28 versus the Oilers. The 24-year-old winger helped out on a Yegor Chinakhov tally in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. Marchenko is up to six goals, nine helpers, 32 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season, playing mainly in a top-line role.