Marchenko scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Marchenko opened the scoring at 1:42 of the first period and set up Yegor Chinakhov's first of two goals in the third. The 23-year-old Marchenko has five goals and two assists over his last 10 games, seeing steady middle-six usage in that span. The winger has shown more balance with his offense this season, logging nine tallies and seven helpers through 27 contests after a 21-goal, four-assist campaign a year ago. He's added 69 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 2023-24.