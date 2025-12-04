Marchenko (knee) will be in the lineup versus Detroit on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Marchenko will return to action after a four-game stint on the sidelines due to his knee problem. While the Russian winger was mired in an eight-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, he did generate six helpers and 14 shots over that stretch. A clash with a Red Wings squad that is giving up 3.41 goals per game could be what Marchenko needs to get back into the goal column.