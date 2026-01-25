Marchenko logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Lightning.

Marchenko has two goals and six assists over his last seven outings. The 25-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 43 points, 146 shots on net, 38 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 47 appearances. Marchenko is a fixture on the Blue Jackets' top line and should come close to matching his 31-goal, 74-point breakout from 2024-25.