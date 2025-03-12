Marchenko scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Marchenko opened March with three scoreless outings before picking up a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 24-year-old is still in a top-line role, so there's no concern over his usage down the stretch as the Blue Jackets look to stay ahead in the playoff race. The winger is up to 25 goals, 62 points, 162 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-33 rating over 61 appearances this season.