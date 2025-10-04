Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko (undisclosed) will return to the lineup in Saturday's preseason finale against Washington, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Marchenko sat out Tuesday's 4-3 exhibition loss to the Capitals due to a minor injury. He will occupy a top-six role and see time on the first power-play combination this campaign. The 25-year-old forward produced 31 goals and 74 points across 79 regular-season outings in 2024-25.
