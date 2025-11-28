Marchenko (upper body) will remain sidelined for Friday's home game against Pittsburgh, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Marchenko will miss his third straight game as a result of a muscle tightening up on him during Monday's morning skate. Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger lined up on the right side of Columbus' top six versus Toronto on Wednesday because of Marchenko's absence. The 25-year-old's next chance to suit up will be in New Jersey on Monday.