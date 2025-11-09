Marchenko scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

The Blue Jackets' top line accounted for all of the team's offense, with Marchenko's two goals and one more tally from Dmitri Voronkov. This performance extended Marchenko's point streak to seven games (three goals, six assists). He's been held off the scoresheet just twice all year, but this was just his second multi-point effort. The 25-year-old is up to eight goals, eight helpers, 51 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 14 appearances.