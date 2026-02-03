Marchenko (illness) will not be in the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchenko was riding a four-game point streak before coming down with an illness that will sideline him for Tuesday's tilt. According to Svoboda, the Jackets are still hoping to have the winger available versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday. In the meantime, Isac Lundestrom will get a shot in a first-line role Tuesday.