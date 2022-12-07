Marchenko didn't record a point but produced two shots, two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Making his NHL debut, the 22-year-old didn't get to see much ice time in a chippy game that had one team or the other on the power play for much of the night. Marchenko skated on a "kid" line with Cole Sillinger and Yegor Chinakhov, and while the trio all have bright futures, they could have trouble making a fantasy impact in the short term. Marchenko, a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, is actually the oldest of the three, and after racking up eight goals and 19 points in 16 games for AHL Cleveland to begin the season in his first action outside of the KHL, he appears more than ready for a regular spot in the NHL.