Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.
Marchenko has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. Looking back farther, he's tallied eight times and added seven assists over his last 13 outings. Marchenko remains productive in a top-line role and is looking like the Blue Jackets' top forward. The 25-year-old winger is at 18 goals, 41 points, 139 shots on net, 35 hits, 29 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 44 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points against Vancouver•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Earns pair of power-play assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets another goal Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores twice vs. Islanders•