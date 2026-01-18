Marchenko scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Marchenko has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. Looking back farther, he's tallied eight times and added seven assists over his last 13 outings. Marchenko remains productive in a top-line role and is looking like the Blue Jackets' top forward. The 25-year-old winger is at 18 goals, 41 points, 139 shots on net, 35 hits, 29 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 44 appearances.