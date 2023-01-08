Marchenko scored three goals on eight shots, fueling the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Marchenko was simply spectacular in Saturday's contest scoring two power-play goals in the second period, and tying the game at 3-3 in the third period to give him his first career hat trick. This performance gives the rookie forward his first multi-point game of his career. On the season, Marchenko is now up to eight goals on the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores power-play goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp in Thursday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets first career goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scoreless in NHL debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Summoned by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Hot start in AHL•