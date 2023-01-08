Marchenko scored three goals on eight shots, fueling the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Marchenko was simply spectacular in Saturday's contest scoring two power-play goals in the second period, and tying the game at 3-3 in the third period to give him his first career hat trick. This performance gives the rookie forward his first multi-point game of his career. On the season, Marchenko is now up to eight goals on the season.