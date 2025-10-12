Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores hat-trick Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored a hat-trick, with one of those goals coming on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
Marchenko didn't score despite taking eight shots in the season-opening loss to the Predators on Thursday. However, he bounced back admirably in this one and found the twine three times on four shots. Marchenko opened his tally just seven seconds into the second period and added another one just before the end of the second frame. He completed the hat-trick with a slap shot at the 3:01 mark in the third period. Marchenko had a career-high 74 points, including 31 goals, in 2024-25.
