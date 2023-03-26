Marchenko scored a goal on four shots in the Blue Jackets' 8-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.
Marchenko knotted the game at 2-2, scoring on a shot from a tight angle. This goal was Marchenko's third goal in his last six games, scoring four points in that span. On the season, Marchenko has 19 goals and 22 points in 49 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets two power-play goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp Monday•