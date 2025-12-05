Marchenko scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Marchenko missed four games due to a knee injury, and he had gone eight contests before that without a goal. The 25-year-old is back in a top-line role, and he appears to have no limitations after logging 19:43 of ice time Thursday. The winger is at nine tallies, 23 points, 69 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 23 contests, and he should continue to be one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards.