Marchenko netted a goal in Columbus' 5-2 loss to Chicago on Friday.
Marchenko's marker came at 13:48 of the second period and was scored with the man advantage. It was his fourth goal and point in 10 games this season. The 22-year-old entered the contest averaging just 12:22 of ice time, but 1:43 of that was with the man advantage. Marchenko's unlikely to maintain his current goal scoring pace, but his role on the power play will continue to help his overall production.
