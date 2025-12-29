Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores twice vs. Islanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored two goals and took five shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Marchenko came through at clutch times for the Blue Jackets in this win, breaking the deadlock in the first period and later scoring the definitive go-ahead goal in the final frame. Marchenko has three goals in his last two goals, and that stretch snapped a seven-game goalless skid between Dec. 7 and Dec. 20. The 25-year-old forward is up to 13 goals and 29 points in 33 games this season.
