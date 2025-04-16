Marchenko registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Marchenko's offense has stalled a bit lately -- he has three assists over his last four games, but that followed a four-game slide. The 24-year-old winger is up to 73 points (31 goals, 42 assists), 206 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-28 rating over 78 appearances. If the Blue Jackets are still in playoff contention for their game Thursday versus the Islanders, expect Marchenko to handle his usual top-line duties.
