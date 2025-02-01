Marchenko scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.
Marchenko has tallied in three of the last four contests. He finishes January with a point in 11 of 14 games, earning five goals and seven assists for the month. The 24-year-old's goal Friday got the Blue Jackets on the board in the third period, sparking their comeback. He's up to 21 goals, 54 points, 142 shots on net and an NHL-best plus-30 rating across 52 appearances. Impressively, he's also a part of the team's first power-play unit, where he's earned 16 of his points this season, so he's emerged as a strong all-around player in his third campaign.
