Marchenko scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Blues.

He was on the left half wall and wired a pass to the crease that deflected off Colton Parayko's stick and through Joel Hofer for a power-play goal. With the goal, Marchenko established a new career mark in points (43) and power-play points (14) in just 40 games. And he's on pace for his first 200-plus shot season. Marchenko's game has taken a big leap playing with newcomer Sean Monahan, who is also toying with a career pace. Columbus needs a new star, and it looks like Marchenko is that man.