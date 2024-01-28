Marchenko scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Marchenko snapped a four-game slump with a second-period tally that gave the Blue Jackets a 4-1 lead. The 23-year-old has just four points over 10 outings in January, a slight dip compared to his strong December. The winger is now at 15 goals, 25 points (seven on the power play), 120 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 46 contests overall. He'll likely continue to see time in a middle-six role.