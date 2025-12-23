Marchenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Marchenko's tally ended a four-game slide for the winger. The 25-year-old could see his ice time dip a bit after the Blue Jackets acquired Mason Marchment from the Kraken on Friday, but there should still be plenty of room for Marchenko to make a regular impact on offense. For the season, he's produced 11 goals, 27 points (11 on the power play), 94 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances.