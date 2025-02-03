Marchenko sustained a broken jaw against the Stars on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Marchenko's official timeline hasn't been released by the team yet but according to Portzline, the winger will likely be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks, which could push his return off until late March or early April. It's a huge blow for the 24-year-old Russian, who was on pace to set a new personal best in goals to go with the career-high 55 points he has already registered in 53 appearances.