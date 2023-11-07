Marchenko tallied a power-play goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to Florida on Monday.

Marchenko extended his scoring streak to three games, bringing him up to two goals and three points in that span. Overall in 2023-24, he's supplied two goals and six points in 10 outings. The 23-year-old is serving in a top-six capacity and went into Monday's action averaging 3:47 of power-play ice time, and Marchenko should be able to maintain his offensive pace if he stays in that role.