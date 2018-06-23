Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Talented Russian off to Columbus
Marchenko was drafted 49th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Marchenko got considerably better as the season progressed and raised his draft stock significantly in the process. The big Russian (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) brings a nice blend of size and skill to the table. His overall production (eight goals, 16 points in 31 games) in the MHL this past season wasn't all that great, but he played better than the stat line would indicate. Marchenko's defensive reads need work, particularly in terms of defending within a team concept, but his offensive skills are legit.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...