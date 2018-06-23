Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Talented Russian off to Columbus

Marchenko was drafted 49th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Marchenko got considerably better as the season progressed and raised his draft stock significantly in the process. The big Russian (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) brings a nice blend of size and skill to the table. His overall production (eight goals, 16 points in 31 games) in the MHL this past season wasn't all that great, but he played better than the stat line would indicate. Marchenko's defensive reads need work, particularly in terms of defending within a team concept, but his offensive skills are legit.