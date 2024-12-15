Marchenko scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Marchenko had been limited to three assists over his previous six games. His tally Saturday provided a quick response to Mason McTavish's opening goal. Marchenko has been a near point-per-game player so far with 11 goals, 17 assists, 79 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 30 appearances, and eight of his 28 points have come on the power play.
