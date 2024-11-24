Marchenko scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Marchenko ended his five-game goal drought with an unassisted goal in the first period. He also sent the game to overtime with a third-period marker. The 24-year-old winger has been consistent and occasionally explosive on offense -- this was his seventh multi-point effort in 20 contests. Marchenko has eight goals, 12 assists, 51 shots on net and a plus-9 rating while filling a top-line role.