Marchenko picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Colorado.

Marchenko has five points (four goals, one assist) on a three-game point streak. He set up Ivan Provorov on a one-timer from the left circle to open the scoring early in the second period. Marchenko set a career high in points (74), goals (31) and assists (43) last season, so don't be surprised when he sets another new mark in 2025-26.