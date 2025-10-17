Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Three-game, five-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Colorado.
Marchenko has five points (four goals, one assist) on a three-game point streak. He set up Ivan Provorov on a one-timer from the left circle to open the scoring early in the second period. Marchenko set a career high in points (74), goals (31) and assists (43) last season, so don't be surprised when he sets another new mark in 2025-26.
