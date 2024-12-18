Marchenko put up two assists in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Marchenko is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three helpers. His game has taken a significant step forward this season with 31 points, including 11 goals, in 32 contests. He's also plus-12 on a team with a minus-12 goal differential. Marchenko's step toward stardom makes him a strong fantasy play.