Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two helpers in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.
All of Columbus' scoring came in the first period as the home side built a 3-0 lead that somehow slipped away in the third. It was Marchenko's first multi-point performance in 12 games, as his namesake month hasn't been kind to him. Over those last 12 contests, Marchenko has three goals and seven points. and he hasn't found the back of the net in eight straight -- tying his longest drought of the season.
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